South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as storm nears

Tens of thousands of Scouts began arriving at university dormitories, government and corporate training centres, and hotels around Seoul and other inland cities on Tuesday as the South Korean government evacuated the World Scout Jamboree ahead of a tropical storm. The South Korean government had scrambled to keep the 12-day gathering of Scouts going in the face of heat, hygiene and land use controversies, as thousands of British and US Scouts departed over the weekend. It was not until Monday that officials announced the decision to abandon the coastal campsite in Saemangeum, a huge area reclaimed from the sea in the southwestern county of Buan, after forecasters said tropical storm Khanun was heading toward the Korean Peninsula. Scouts from Britain had transferred to hotels in Seoul at the weekend because of the extreme heat at the Jamboree site. Matt Hyde, the chief executive of UK Scouts, said the organisation will need to use more than £1 million from its reserves to cover the cost of moving the 4,500 Scouts and adult volunteers, an expense that could affect its activities for the next five years. UK Scouts had become increasingly concerned about sanitation, the availability of food, medical services and the “punishing heat”.