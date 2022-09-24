Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s uncle visits her home in west Cork

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s uncle visits her home in west Cork

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s uncle visits her home in west Cork

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News