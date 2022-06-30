Sophie Toscan du Plantier: Gardaí open cold-case review

Sophie Toscan du Plantier: Gardaí open cold-case review

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

The son of murdered French woman Sophie Toscan du Plantier has said the family have “big expectations” after the dramatic Garda statement last night confirming a review of the case file.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News