Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosts ultimate Eurovision experience

Booking.com, Official Travel Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, is offering fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate this year’s final in the company of disco queen, Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Ultimate Home of Eurovision, a one night only viewing experience like no other. Eurovision fans from across the UK will have the chance to hangout with Sophie and celebrate in true Eurovision style. The experience, which includes a one night stay in a sleek Liverpool apartment complete with karaoke machine, fancy dress, a mixologist and all the space guests need to disco in the kitchen, follows research which reveals that (87%) of fans across the country are planning on watching the show, with one in five (17%) planning on attending or hosting their own home screening of the Eurovision Song Contest with friends or family. The Ultimate Home of Eurovision with Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be available to book on a first come first serve basis on 28 April on Booking.com.