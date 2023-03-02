SNP leadership candidates disagree over Scottish Government’s gender reforms

Scottish National Party leadership candidates Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan disagree over how to handle the Scottish Government’s gender reforms during the first SNP leadership hustings in Cumbernauld. The Health Secretary said he favoured fighting back against the Section 35 order that stopped the legislation passed by MSPs in December, claiming it was about more than just gender reforms. While Ms Regan – who resigned from government in protest over the reforms and cited that moment as her bravest in her political career at Wednesday’s event – said she would not challenge the order in court and she would scrap the Bill altogether.