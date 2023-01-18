Snowy conditions in Derry amid yellow weather warning
Sunday World Video Team
Footage of snow on the roads in Co Londonderry as forecasters have warned temperatures could stay below average into next week in parts of the UK as the cold spell continues, with lows of minus 8C predicted on Tuesday night.
Popular Videos
Shocking footage shows fan mounting advertising hoarding to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Two Irishmen involved in a machete fight in London
Shocking | Watch: Teens on scramblers lead police on high-speed chase through north Belfast
Police release CCTV as it reveals gunmen shot victim in alleyway near home
Somerset bus pulled from grass verge following a crash
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
trans row | Judge refuses to grant Enoch Burke an injunction halting disciplinary proceedings
'tripledemic' | New antigen test will do 3-in-1 check for Covid, flu and RSV
CRIME WORLD | Episode 224: The shocking murder of mum-to-be Natalie McNally
suspect | Mexican cartel queen arrested for kidnapping four people and a child
'dark place' | FG senator tells how troll who harassed him threatened to ‘sterilise my children’
honest moss-take | Kate Moss becomes butt of Irish joke as she reveals her nickname is ‘wagon’
CRIME WORLD | Episode 223: The life and crimes of perma-tanned mobster Mickey Green (Part 2)
Local love | Boy (9) mauled in pitbull attack greeted by car convoy as he returns to Co Wexford home
ruff patch | Welsh police hunt for Irishman who tried to steal a dog wearing a balaclava
'scarred for life' | Nadine Lott’s killer Daniel Murtagh has his face ‘sliced open’ in savage prison assault
More Videos
Shocking footage shows fan mounting advertising hoarding to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes during landing in Nepal
Ukraine races to rescue people from Russian strike on Dnipro as death toll rises
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after church drive-by shooting
Armed Met Police officer admits sex attacks against a dozen women
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have to become difficult to beat again
luxury liner | Orient Express to launch world’s largest sailing yacht – with swimming pools and oyster bar
Somerset bus pulled from grass verge following a crash
Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour
Police release CCTV as it reveals gunmen shot victim in alleyway near home
Snowy conditions in Derry amid yellow weather warning
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
AIR CRASH | Ukraine’s interior minister and two children among 16 killed in helicopter crash
red hot | Manchester United poised to reward teenage star Alejandro Garnacho with new deal
EXCLUSIVE | MTK Global: Boxing company co-founded by cartel boss Daniel Kinahan ‘cancels’ US arm
glazers out? | Huge moment in Manchester United takeover as key bidder enters the fray
cops 'n' clobber | Major damage to Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street after late-night ram raid
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed