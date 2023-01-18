Snowy conditions in Derry amid yellow weather warning

Snowy conditions in Derry amid yellow weather warning

Sunday World Video Team

Footage of snow on the roads in Co Londonderry as forecasters have warned temperatures could stay below average into next week in parts of the UK as the cold spell continues, with lows of minus 8C predicted on Tuesday night.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News