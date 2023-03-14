Snow cleared from huge model village

Snow cleared from huge model village

Video Team

Lawson Robinson, 77, clears snow from his model village he built in his garden to raise money for charity, in Nenthead in Cumbria.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News