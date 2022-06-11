Snooker star Ken Doherty is saying farewell to his €2.5m home in Dublin

Snooker star Ken Doherty is saying farewell to his €2.5m home in Dublin

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News