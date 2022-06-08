'Snails are one of the best foods you can eat', says Cavan farmer

Peter Monaghan is a snail and cattle farmer from Virginia, Cavan. He has a hybrid farm business model breeding snails and cows. He describes the advantages of snail farming and the life cycle process for them. Despite Ireland's lack of consumption of snails, Peter and his family have recognised the scope for selling them across a European market to places such as France, Spain and Greece. This year the snail farm, named Inis Escargot, is on track to produce 10 tonnes of meat.