Skye attacks: Police confirm man arrested

Sunday World Video Team

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, divisional commander of Highlands and Islands makes a statement after an armed man fatally injured a 47-year-old and seriously injured three others. John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of incidents on the Isle of Skye and in the Dornie area of Wester Ross on Wednesday. Three people were taken to hospital following the incidents, some of which involved a gun.

