Six Nations launch: Ireland press conference with Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton

Six Nations launch: Ireland press conference with Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton

Video Team

Six Nations launch press conference with Ireland rugby coach Andy Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News