Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says DUP will vote against the Windsor Framework

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says his party will vote against the Windsor Framework in the Commons this week. He emphasised while the vote in Parliament on Wednesday is on secondary legislation that would give effect to the Stormont brake, it is being regarded by some as an indicative vote on the Windsor Framework.

Latest News