Sir Graham Brady confirms Boris Johnson confidence vote

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Tory 1922 Committee, told reporters in Westminster that Boris Johnson was informed last night that the threshold to trigger a vote had been reached. He said some colleagues had post-dated their letters until after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He told reporters in Westminster: “I notified the Prime Minister yesterday that the threshold had been reached. “We agreed the timetable for the confidence vote to take place and he shared my view – which is also in line with the rules that we have in place – that that vote should happen as soon as could reasonably take place and that would be today.” He refused to confirm how many letters had been received or when the threshold had been passed but said “it is slightly complicated because some colleagues had asked specifically that it should not be until the end of the Jubilee celebrations”.