Sir Cliff Richard and Paul Gambaccini revive campaign for anonymity for suspects

Singer Sir Cliff Richard and DJ Paul Gambaccini, along with lawyer Daniel Janner, who have been campaigning in the Houses of Parliament for people who have been accused of sexual offences to have anonymity until they are charged.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News