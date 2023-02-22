Sinn Fein vice president urges ‘speedy resolution’ to NI protocol talks

The UK and EU have been urged to reach a “speedy resolution” to talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol. There has been speculation that the two sides are close to agreement. The DUP is refusing to re-enter devolved government at Stormont until unionist concerns over the protocol are addressed. This has resulted in a year of political paralysis in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the region has been in “limbo for too long”.