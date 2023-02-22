Sinn Fein vice president urges ‘speedy resolution’ to NI protocol talks

Sinn Fein vice president urges ‘speedy resolution’ to NI protocol talks

Video Team

The UK and EU have been urged to reach a “speedy resolution” to talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol. There has been speculation that the two sides are close to agreement. The DUP is refusing to re-enter devolved government at Stormont until unionist concerns over the protocol are addressed. This has resulted in a year of political paralysis in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the region has been in “limbo for too long”.

