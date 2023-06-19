Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill challenges NI Secretary to 'do his job'

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill challenges NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to "do his job" and publish a plan to restore the Stormont Assembly. She was speaking to reporters at Parliament Buildings, in the Stormont estate in Belfast.

