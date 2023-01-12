Sinn Fein President speaks following resignation of Damien English

Sinn Fein President speaks following resignation of Damien English

Sunday World Video Team

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald comments on the resignation of Irish minister of state Damien English.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News