Sinn Fein has emerged as the largest party in local government in Northern Ireland
Sinn Fein has emerged as the largest party in local government in Northern Ireland for the first time after making large gains in the council elections. Vice president Michelle O'Neill described her party's victory as "momentous" and said the result sent a message that Stormont should return. However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that his party had polled strongly but conceded unionism needed to learn lessons from the election.
Popular Videos
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin
Plane flips over after crash-landing on popular Northern Ireland beach
Voiceover artist 'losing out' after finding AI version of her voice being sold online
Man viciously assaulted while sitting in his car in Enniscorthy
Watch MoreMore Videos
Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph at home
Sinn Fein has emerged as the largest party in local government in Northern Ireland
Pep Guardiola insists City's success should not be demeaned by suggestion Arsenal 'bottled it'
Double amputee climber Hari Budha Magar makes history on Mount Everest
Headlines
Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph at home
Sinn Fein has emerged as the largest party in local government in Northern Ireland
Pep Guardiola insists City's success should not be demeaned by suggestion Arsenal 'bottled it'
Double amputee climber Hari Budha Magar makes history on Mount Everest
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence walks the Cannes red carpet
'Sadly missed' | Dublin Fire Brigade pay tribute to retired colleague ahead of funeral
penalty | Facebook owner Meta hit with record €1.2bn fine by Irish data watchdog
Voiceover artist 'losing out' after finding AI version of her voice being sold online
Ireland's 7-day weather forecast
exclusive | John O’Shea: Too many teams have played into Erling Haaland’s hands
More Videos
Voiceover artist 'losing out' after finding AI version of her voice being sold online
Ireland's 7-day weather forecast
Plane flips over after crash-landing on popular Northern Ireland beach
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
Manchester City win Premier League title after Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest
'ARGUMENT' | Businessman ‘falsely imprisoned tradesman by locking him in a warehouse’ court hears
WEEDED OUT | Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €2,840,000 from vehicle at Dublin Port
TRAGEDY | Renewed appeal for info after death of boy (15) in Laois quad bike accident
CRIME WORLD | Episode 284: The story of 'Doomsday Mother' Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell
'DETERIORATING' | False rape accuser Sonya Egan issues DNR order after going on hunger strike
GARDA PROBE | Teenager charged in connection to car thefts in Kildare and Carlow
Plane flips over after crash-landing on popular Northern Ireland beach
WING AND A PRAYER | Plane flips upside down after landing on Derry beach
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin
LATEST | Abuse survivor suing jailed paedophile teacher Cian Cooney
suspended sentence | Drunk Dublin man who tried to headbutt gardaí three times spared jail
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed