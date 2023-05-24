Singer Tina Turner dies aged 83 after a long illness

Singer Tina Turner dies aged 83 after a long illness

Singer Tina Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best, has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, her publicist Bernard Doherty told the PA news agency. Credit: Tina Turner/Capitol, Johnny Carson, Tina Turner Musical Limited, OWN, and BBC Mandatory Kill Date 24 Hours

