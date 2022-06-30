Singer R Kelly sentenced to 30 years for racketeering and sex trafficking

R&B singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal court in New York for masterminding an elaborate scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children. He was convicted on multiple counts of racketeering, with the charges relating to bribery and forced labour, by a jury in September last year. Kelly, 55, was also found in violation of an anti-sex trafficking law known as the Mann Act. The singer, who denied all charges, was found guilty on all nine counts against him following a six-week trial in Brooklyn, New York.