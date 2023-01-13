Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54

Sunday World Video Team

Lisa Marie Presley, US singer and only child of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54, her family has confirmed. In a statement, the Presley family said they were “shocked and devastated” by the news, which was announced on Thursday. The US singer-songwriter was “rushed” for medical treatment earlier the same day, though no further details were made immediately available.

