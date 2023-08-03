Sinéad Ó’Connor’s pre-chosen funeral song reveals poignant lyrics

Sinéad spoke about her funeral during a 2015 interview with Newstalk, revealing her love of the reggae tune Rastafari. “The Buju Banton tune is the only song I want played at my funeral, whenever that happens. Sinéad said the song musicians wanted played at their funeral is something they plan “for years” in advance. “Don’t have more than one tune played at your funeral because you dilute the power of that one tune. “I just want the one tune over and over and over again,” Sinéad said.