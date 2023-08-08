Sinéad O’Connor funeral: Crowds pay tribute outside singer's former home in Bray

Sinéad O’Connor funeral: Crowds pay tribute outside singer's former home in Bray

Johnny Brew

Sinéad O’Connor funeral: Crowds pay tribute outside singer's former home in Bray

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News