Home > Videos Shopping centre in California evacuated because of 'suspicious toilet'Shopping centre in California evacuated because of 'suspicious toilet'Darragh KellyToday at 10:59Popular VideosVigil held in memory of four crash victims in ClonmelShopping centre in California evacuated because of 'suspicious toilet'Johnny Sexton regrets ‘mistake’ which saw him miss Ireland’s World Cup warm-upsLegendary musician 'Mick the Busker' makes video appeal to public to help find missing pal John Keaveney (43)shock horror | Shocking video shows Dublin homes damaged by fire after being struck by lightning Watch MoreMore VideosHarry Dunn’s mother ‘a lot more at peace’ on fourth anniversary of his deathLuis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup finalShopping centre in California evacuated because of 'suspicious toilet'Three US Marines killed in military plane crash in AustraliaHeadlinesGarda probe | Woman arrested by gardaí investigating the death of Robert Wilkin in DonegalBreaking | Delays and cancellations at Dublin Airport after UK air traffic control hit by ‘network-wide failure’U-na you didn't | Una Healy lands role of Fairy Queen in pantomime but will ‘film in advance’double up | The 2 Johnnies set for new ‘TFI Friday’ style show on RTÉ Harry Dunn’s mother ‘a lot more at peace’ on fourth anniversary of his deathLuis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final'FIREARM DISCHARGED' | Man (50s) hospitalised after gun fired in Co ClareBREAKING | Enoch Burke back at school he was sacked from for new term, as fines pass €148,000air heads | Unruly Irish couple removed from Dublin to Canaries flight by Spanish policeAPPEAL ISSUED | Family ‘concerned’ for man (26) missing from his home in west DublinShopping centre in California evacuated because of 'suspicious toilet' Sunday World Newsletter Sign up for the latest news and updates This field is required Sign Up Please check your inbox to verify your details More VideosJohnny Sexton regrets ‘mistake’ which saw him miss Ireland’s World Cup warm-upsRussia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crashMan City assistant Juanma Lillo did not enjoy stepping in for Pep GuardiolaJurgen Klopp calls 10-man Liverpool’s win at Newcastle ‘rare and super-special’Vigil held in memory of four crash victims in ClonmelLegendary musician 'Mick the Busker' makes video appeal to public to help find missing pal John Keaveney (43) Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices Irish NewsSECOND FATALITY | Second motorbike tragedy on Irish roads as man (40s) dies in Dublin crashIrish News'SADLY MISSED' | Funeral details released for siblings Luke (24) and Grace (18) as vigil unites ClonmelCourtscash cow | Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke’s farm business now worth €595,000Columnistssplit season | Pat Spillane: Snake oil salesmen are controlling the GAA yearGAAdivisive character | Roy Curtis: Why Donegal’s Jim McGuinness is loved, despised and fearedIrish NewsRIP | Man (40s) killed in motorbike crash in Belmont, Co OffalyIrish Newsbright spark | Hopes for reduced winter energy bills as electricity prices cut againCourtsGUILTY PLEA | Man hurled chair onto terrace at neighbour’s home and screamed abuse at gardaíVideosThree US Marines killed in military plane crash in AustraliaVideosBog snorkelling fans test endurance at World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales Latest NewsIrish CrimeShocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gangIrish NewsMissing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon ThorntonIrish Newsrecovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flightsIrish News'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named TravelSeas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you Irish Newsthundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three countiesIrish Newsunsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan Irish Newsinclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival Irish Newslegend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92Irish Newscases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed