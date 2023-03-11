Shop employee caught on CCTV stealing from children’s cancer charity box
Johnny BrewVideo Team
The owner of a Co Down ice cream shop says his trust was betrayed after an employee was caught stealing from a charity collection box.
Sarah Lindsey Dudley was pictured on CCTV footage lifting a collection tin placed at the till area of Oggie’s Dessert Bar in Banbridge, and pocketing the cash.
The footage shows Dudley (43), from Cordrain Road in Tandragee, attempting to remove the lid of the charity box several times. She is then seen grabbing a wad of cash donated by the public in aid of a children’s cancer charity.
Popular Videos
WATCH | Man interrupts live RTÉ News Six One broadcast with anti-LGBTQ comments
Video shows moment Iraqi man stabs UK student in bid to be deported
CCTV footage of woman disposing of items after beating her friend to death with hammer
Astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80
Priest who was abused as a child urges other victims to break their silence
Watch MoreMore Videos
'VERY UPSETTING' | Shop employee caught on CCTV stealing from children’s cancer charity box
Famous faces turn out for Oscar Wilde Awards in LA ahead of Oscars
Priest who was abused as a child urges other victims to break their silence
WATCH | Man interrupts live RTÉ News Six One broadcast with anti-LGBTQ comments
Headlines
'FINAL STRAW' | Viewers cancel licence fee after BBC’s Lineker controversy and claims that episode of David Attenborough series was pulled
'CONSTANT PAIN' | Mum says Borderline Personality Disorder sufferers need more help after daughter’s tragic death
'NEW BRANDO' | Paul Mescal on movie stardom, being friendly with Colin Farrell and suffering from ‘mild depression’
'VERY UPSETTING' | Shop employee caught on CCTV stealing from children’s cancer charity box
'SO PROUD' | Lady A singer Charles Kelley is sober and ‘doing fantastic’ ahead of Dublin gig
FILE TO DPP | Man arrested for ‘savage’ fatal attack in Co Kildare released without charge
REVEALED | The ‘compromising texts’ that led to arrest of detective as part of Hutch probe
'VILE LANGUAGE' | Man who sent racist tweet to Ireland international Michael Obafemi faces prison
'CLOSE FRIENDS' | Suspect in PSNI chief shooting claimed he had ‘inappropriate’ relationship with female cop
ONLINE PREDATOR | Social media sting run by Dublin dad leads to capture of Canadian sex offender
More Videos
Man, 82, guilty of murdering ex-wife in 1978 after she fled abusive marriage
Care leavers hail ‘inspirational’ Barry Keoghan as he aims for Oscars glory
Manchester United character in bounce back win impresses manager Erik ten Hag
Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany
Arsenal let in too many easy goals, says Arteta
No Hard Feelings - Official Trailer
BRINGING HOME THE BACON | Tranquilliser gun used to ‘take down’ 60kg pig running wild on Donegal roads
GREEN SCREEN | Joe Duffy, Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and more reveal their favourite Irish movies
BBC crisis | Revealed: How Match of the Day will limp on amid Gary Lineker storm
going viral | US Congress sends bill to Biden for de-classification of Covid origins
steak out | Wanted man had stash of stolen steaks in his coat pockets when cops caught him
bad call | Rude driver spotted on his phone gives undercover cops the finger
motormouth | Eddie Jordan told BBC ‘get stuffed’ as he talked to Michael Fassbender ‘as gaeilge’
major probe | Detective garda arrested over alleged links to Hutch crime gang
latest | Man (30s) released as gardai drop murder probe into death in Cavan
'no shame' | Una Healy declares she is single amid reports she ended David Haye ‘throuple’
'shocking' | Former Offaly priest who abused woman as he brought her to counselling avoids jail
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed