Co Down shop employee caught on CCTV stealing from children’s cancer charity box

The owner of a Co Down ice cream shop says his trust was betrayed after an employee was caught stealing from a charity collection box.

Sarah Lindsey Dudley was pictured on CCTV footage lifting a collection tin placed at the till area of Oggie’s Dessert Bar in Banbridge, and pocketing the cash.

The footage shows Dudley (43), from Cordrain Road in Tandragee, attempting to remove the lid of the charity box several times. She is then seen grabbing a wad of cash donated by the public in aid of a children’s cancer charity.