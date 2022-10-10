Shocking video shows playground on fire in Dublin
The public have been urged to report any suspicious activity to gardaí after a playground was set alight near Cork Street in Dublin city. A photograph posted online shows how serious the blaze at the playground was, with a wooden climbing frame engulfed in flames. Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the fire this evening and quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire service is asking the public to report any suspicious activity in future in a bid to avert such criminal damage. A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson tweeted: “Unfortunately, firefighters were called to a playground fire off Cork Street earlier this evening. “One fire engine from Dolphins Barn fire station responded and quickly extinguished the fire. We're asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour to gardaí.”
Popular Videos
Horsing Around | Video shows risky sulky race on busy Dublin road
moving tribute | Video shows heartbreak as injured wife of Tommy Dooley attends memorial for him in Kerry
victim's words | Kerry stab victim Tommy Dooley says his family has nothing to do with 'feud' in video
family tribute | Video shows tragic murder victim Michael McDonagh being buried in a gold coffin
cut up | Video showing dummy being eviscerated by a tractor released by Dublin Fire Brigade
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
record set | Cristiano Ronaldo sets another landmark as Man United win at Everton
under-fire | Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas under fire over ‘I’m gay’ tweet
kop crisis | Jurgen Klopp’s grim assessment after Liverpool are beaten by Arsenal
shocking incident | Mother and baby son who died in apparent Clonee murder-suicide may have been dead for days
EXCLUSIVE | Man water-boarded by state-witness Jonathan Dowdall says ‘I’ll testify at Monk murder trial’
'morbidly wrong?' | Viral video of sinking Titanic bouncy castle gains mixed reactions
Glee-ful | Colin Farrell crashes Brendan Gleeson’s Saturday Night Live monologue in hilarious skit
In memory | Hundreds gather for vigil for victims of Creeslough explosion
Horror Crash | Donegal man in ‘induced coma’ after being struck by ambulance in Sydney
HASH & CARRY | Dealers and users turn Dublin venue into ‘Ireland’s first cannabis market’ under Gardai's nose
More Videos
moving tribute | Video shows heartbreak as injured wife of Tommy Dooley attends memorial for him in Kerry
Arsenal v Liverpool: Mikel Arteta press conference
Crystal Palace press conference before Sunday's game against Leeds
Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s ‘incredible instinct’ in front of goal
Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk
Taoiseach: UK Government determined to have constructive relationship with EU
save our game | My three simple rule changes to make Gaelic football great again
Horsing Around | Video shows risky sulky race on busy Dublin road
Fatal shooting | Sean Fox murder: PSNI renew appeal and revisit crime scene as funeral details released
devastating | Psychologists working with students and staff affected by Donegal tragedy
RIP | Gardaí reveal names of ten killed in explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal
Disruption | Crimebuster claims crackdown on Kinahan cartel would curb Scotland’s gangland crime
speculation | Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas goes viral with ‘I’m gay’ tweet before deleting post
passwords stolen | Facebook says up to 1m people hacked by rogue iPhone and Android apps
controversy | Riverdance star says her ‘concern is for the children' after competition fixing allegations
Creep | Pictured: Pervert (66) who avoided jail after exposing his penis to masseuse
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed