Shocking video shows moment gang barge into home at centre of court case.
Owen BreslinSunday World Video Team
Shocking video shows moment gang barge into home at centre of court case.
Popular Videos
Richard Hinds - Musician who murdered Nicola Furlong - back home after release from prison
Australian police issue warrant for arrest of Irishman in connection with arson
Ronaldo receives rapturous welcome from Al Nassr fans
Donegal woman makes hilariously disastrous attempt at trying to climb slippery slope
Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
chair raising | Shocking video shows gang enter Dublin home and attack men with chairs in ‘illegal eviction’
'Miss you' | Barry McGuigan shares sweet tribute to daughter Danika on ‘heavenly’ birthday
MERCENARY | Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas extradited to Lithuania to face charges over murder of pop star’s lover
Shocking video shows moment gang barge into home at centre of court case.
Una Dos Tres | Una Healy raises eyebrows over ‘throuple’ holiday photos
'more than a dog' | Influencer Niamh Cullen reveals her ‘precious’ rescue dog Roxy has passed away
LATEST | Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate’s car collection as investigation continues
heart breaking | Over €70k raised to help terminally ill young mum (29) given two weeks to live
on the br-ink | Woman whose mugshot went viral over face tattoo reveals what she looks like now
High Court | Enoch Burke seeks injunction preventing school from holding disciplinary meeting
More Videos
Michael Smith throws nine-darter en route to winning maiden World Championship
Trolley numbers in your local A&E
The five reasons why A&E have been hit with Trolley Crisis
Richard Hinds - Musician who murdered Nicola Furlong - back home after release from prison
Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos Stadium for final farewell
Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach
major probe | Two new arrests over murder of man (22) found wrapped in carpet on Meath farmland
Family Fun | Mary Kennedy enjoys ‘fun’ New Year’s Day with singer nephew Dermot
in custody | Five teens arrested after stinger device deployed in early morning cross-border pursuit
investigation | Social Democrats Councillor Owen Hanley resigns over ‘very serious’ allegations
Safety fears | Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny and family ‘no option’ but to move home after ‘traumatising’ attacks
cartel raids | Cash, sports cars and luxury properties seized as 49 ‘super cartel’ members arrested in Dubai and EU raids
‘urine’ assault | Chef accused of throwing cup of urine in Garda’s face while detained at Co Clare station
GLOVES ARE OFF | British intelligence agency MI5 orders takedown of drug dealing loyalist gangs UVF and UDA
clemency denied | Amber McLaughlin: First transgender inmate executed in the US
'pack of lies' | Woman who hit herself with hammer and lied about being groomed by Asian gang is convicted
Suicide threat | Man who subjected ex to ‘high level emotional abuse’ is jailed for three months
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed