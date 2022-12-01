Public disorder | 

Shocking video shows men wielding axe and sword in daylight brawl in Finglas

It’s understood the incident occurred in the car park of the Finglas Main Centre.

Finglas brawl

Patrick O'Connell and Owen BreslinSunday World Video Team

Gardai are investigating a shocking daylight brawl, involving what appears to be men wielding an axe and a sword, outside a shopping centre in Finglas.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating reports of a public order incident that occurred outside a commercial premises on Main Street, Finglas, Co. Dublin at approximately 3:00pm on Wednesday 30th November 2022. Enquiries are ongoing.

