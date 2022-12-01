Public disorder | Shocking video shows men wielding axe and sword in daylight brawl in Finglas

It’s understood the incident occurred in the car park of the Finglas Main Centre.

Finglas brawl

Patrick O'Connell and Owen Breslin Sunday World Video Team Today at 15:22







Gardai are investigating a shocking daylight brawl, involving what appears to be men wielding an axe and a sword, outside a shopping centre in Finglas.