SHOCKING video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare

SHOCKING video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

SHOCKING video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News