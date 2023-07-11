Shocking video shows man dangerously ‘scutting’ on back of Dublin Bus

Video footage of what appears to be a man hanging onto the back of a Dublin Bus as it navigates its way through a north city suburb has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a black clad figure being carried on the back of a number 27 bus as it travels through what is referred to as Darndale, in the north of the city. A woman’s voice narrating the video from a vehicle travelling behind the bus is incredulous as she witnesses the spectacle.