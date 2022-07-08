Shocking video shows man being beaten and stabbed with pitchforks in Co Offaly

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the attack on Wednesday afternoon to contact them.

Shocking footage showing a man being beaten with baseball bats and stabbed with pitchforks in broad daylight in Tullamore, Co Offaly is being circulated on social messaging platforms.

The clip shows a number of men and women, armed with a variety of weapons, running after a man in the Arden View estate in the town on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim can be seen holding a weapon as he runs down a street while being chased by a group of people.

They eventually catch him, knock him to the ground and hit him with baseball bats.

The man is then struck several times as he is lying on the ground and as the attack continues, one man appears to be telling others to stop and the men run away.

However, a number of women then approach the scene and kick the victim on the ground, before picking up the fork and assaulting him with it. In other footage, a male voice can be heard saying: "They have him boys, they're going to kill him."

The same voice then says: "Ah boys, boys, boys... leave him, leave him... you're going to be locked up."

A garda spokesman said has appealed for any witnesses to the attack to contact them.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred in the Arden View residential estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday 6th July 2022 at approximately 1pm.

“A male, aged in his 40s, was injured in the incident and brought to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of his injuries.

"No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them. "Any person who was in the Arden View area on Wednesday, 6th July 2022 and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage of the incident is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí. “Anyone with any information should contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600.”