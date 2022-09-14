out of order | 

Shocking video shows man and woman fighting in West Dublin

Glass bottles are thrown and at one point a woman is pushed to the ground

Shocking video shows man and woman fighting in Mulhuddart in Dublin

Neil Fetherstonhaugh and Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Shocking footage has emerged of a vicious row outside an off-licence in West Dublin.

The clip that has been widely shared on social media shows a brawl outside the shop involving at least one man and a woman.

In some of the scenes, glass bottles are thrown.

There is shouting as the violence escalates and at one point a woman is pushed to the ground.

However, despite the disturbance, the garda press office told sundayworld.com local gardaí “have no reported incidents currently listed for this”.

