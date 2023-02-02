Shocking video shows Irishman reversing into police officer in London

Joseph Ward (24) is seen shouting at the officer before suddenly reversing into him, knocking him off his motorbike

Joseph Ward (24) is seen shouting at the officer before pulling forward and suddenly reversing into him, knocking him off his motorbike and onto the road.

After a “complex manhunt,” he was arrested last July and has now been jailed for four years.

He was already wanted for an offence where he posed as a police officer and demanded money from another driver a month prior.

Investigators later linked him to two other offences, including on 5 July when he was involved in a crash and on 6 July where he failed to stop for police in Enfield and damaged two police cars.

Inspector Tony McGovern said he is still recovering from the injuries he suffered on July 1 when Ward knocked him onto the street.

Joseph Ward. Photo: MET Police.

"I have been a police officer for 18 years and I never expected to be deliberately rammed off my motorbike in such a violent and aggressive act,” he said.

"I continue to recover from the injuries I suffered that day, however I remain determined to serve the people of London and remove violent and dangerous offenders from the streets."

He called for urgent assistance from other officers before being taken to hospital with injuries to his legs, shoulders and back.

"Joseph Ward is a dangerous man and I have no doubt that he would have gone on to commit more offences,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill following Ward’s sentencing yesterday.

"I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence and I praise Tony for his outstanding bravery.

"Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from violent crime and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.”