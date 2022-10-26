Shocking video shows group of youths fighting in popular Galway city centre store

It has been reported that a young man was stabbed just after the incident captured in the video.

Shocking footage has appeared online showing a gang fighting in a Galway high street shop moments before the violence spilled onto the streets.

It has been reported that the victim was slashed several times after the brawl on Shop Street shortly after 2pm last Thursday, October 20.

The video that was been circulating online shows youths shouting and gesturing to each other inside the shop.

Some pull their jacket collars up over their faces while others grab trouser belts from racks to use as weapons.

It has been reported that a young man was stabbed just after the incident captured in the video.

The shop was sealed off by gardai after the incident which took place on Thursday afternoon.

A gardai spokesperson told sundayworld.com: "Gardaí are making enquiries into an alleged incident which occurred on Shop Street in Galway on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2pm."