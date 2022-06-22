Shocking video shows family home set ablaze in Clare

Video shows innocent family home set ablaze as fuel poured through door and fears grow over violence between feuding factions in Clare.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News