Shocking video shows dog being blasted with hose in drive through car wash

Animal charity calls for information after dog cruelly washed in drive through car wash

A “graphic and distressing” video of a dog being power hosed at a car wash in Co Cork is being shared online.

The incident took place at a service station in Bishopstown on Friday night, April 7.

The pup can be seen howling and crying as a person operating a power hose sprayed him outside the garage.

Irish animal rescue group My Lovely Horse Rescue slammed the clip online, saying: “The chemicals alone that could burn into his skin is so dangerous, such a horrific traumatic thing to inflict on this poor dog.”

Gardaí said that they were aware of the shocking incident as they called on witnesses to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of reports of an incident involving a dog which occurred in the Bishopstown area of Cork on 7th April 2023,” a spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána is making enquiries in relation to this incident and is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact local Gardaí.”