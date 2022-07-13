Shopping brawl | 

Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral

Video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News