Shocking moment thug batters blind granddad in case of mistaken identity

Loyalist thug Davy O’Neill is pictured here seconds before he launched a savage attack on a blind Catholic grandfather. O’Neill (41) is the elder brother of tragic twins Stephen and Claire O’Neill, who died of a drugs overdose in Belfast earlier this year. And we can reveal that – consumed with rage – the suntanned bully boy battered an innocent man in the mistaken belief he supplied the drugs which had killed his 37-year-old siblings. The brutal assault took place at 62-year-old Stephen Norris’s family home off Belfast’s Ormeau Road 10 weeks ago. Blind and disabled, Mr Norris is a father of three daughters and a grandfather to seven young children.