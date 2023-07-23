Shocking moment an American tourist was left fighting for his life on Talbot Street

This is the shocking moment an American tourist was left fighting for his life after being set upon by a group of feral teens on one of Dublin’s busiest streets The horror footage, obtained by the Sunday world, shows how Stephen Termini (57) was kicked in the head several times during the late night assault on Talbot street. At one state, one of the youth kicks the victim in the head and then jumps in the air and scissors kicks him in the head. By this stage most of the girls who were present flee the scene, except one who remains but was not involved in any violence. Another male teen then starts kicking Mr Termini multiple times in the head and then drags him around the corner to Store Street. The video also shows how one of the teens, who started the sickening attack on the man, crossed the street and began filming the incident.