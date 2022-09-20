Shocking footage shows vicious fight between two women in Dublin shop

Shocking footage shows vicious fight between two women in Dublin shop

Owen BreslinSunday World Video Team

Shocking footage shows vicious fight between two women in Dublin shop

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News