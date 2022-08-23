Shocking footage shows two men brawling metres from Navan Garda Station in Meath

The older man calls his attacker a “f***in’ cowardly c**t” to which the other retorts: “Your father lives in a field!”

Shocking footage has emerged shows two men brawling in broad daylight less than 500 metres from Navan Garda Station in the middle of last week.

The two-minute clip taken last week at the bus stop on the Abbey Road, begins with a clearly bigger and younger man landing a left hook on his opponent before walking away to collect his rucksack.

The man who was hit then shouts something after his assailant who discards his backpack and lunges at him a second time.

After they exchange blows, the older man encourages the other to fight by roaring: “C'mon C'mon,” to which the taller one responds by sticking his chin out and daring him to hit it.

After a few futile swings, the bigger one walks away saying: “I don't want to fight with that prick, I don’t want to f***in’ fight with that f***in’ eejit.”

Hostilities resume moments later but stop immediately when the bigger man spots a garda patrol car drive past.

The gardai clearly see what is going on and the footage ends as they return to sort things out.