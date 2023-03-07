Plane crazy | 

Shocking footage shows smoke-filed plane make emergency landing after bird strike

No one was injured in the incident

Shocking footage shows plane filled with smoke make emergency landing after bird strike

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

Shocking footage shows the plane, flying from Havana to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, filled with smoke make an emergency landing after a bird strike.

No one was injured in the incident.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News