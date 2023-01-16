Shocking footage shows fan mounting advertising hoarding to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Shocking footage shows fan mounting advertising hoarding to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Darren HalleySunday World Video Team

tle from behind the goal. As Ramsdale bent down to pick up the bottle, he was kicked in the back by a Spurs supporter who appeared to have charged down the stands towards the pitch. The fan was then able to leap back into the stands and run up the stairs. Spurs face investigations from the police and the Football Association, with the Professional Footballers’ Association saying the incident was “completely unacceptable”.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News