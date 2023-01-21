Shocking footage shows donkey being pulled by a rope behind a moving car

Shocking footage shows donkey being pulled by a rope behind a moving car

Darragh KellyVideo Team

Shocking footage shows donkey being pulled by a rope behind a moving car

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News