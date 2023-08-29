Shocking footage of a gang attack on a halting site in Co Clare

Shocking footage has emerged of a gang attack on a halting site in Co Clare over the weekend in which shots were fired and a man was rushed to hospital The footage shows a number of masked men attacking cars and homes during a frantic raid on the site in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on Sunday afternoon. The men, some wearing balaclavas and other with scarves pulled up over their faces, storm the site and snash up cars and caravans during the assault, using slash hooks and mallets. One can be heard shouting "that car there" as he gestures towards a house. In the background other men are seen attacking a house before what sounds like a gunshot is heard. One man is then heard shouting, "come on, come on." It had earlier been reported that a group of people were in the area shortly after 6pm and were in possession of a number of weapons including at least one gun. A series of incidents were reported, with extensive damage caused to several homes and vehicles. A gun was also fired and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí have preserved several scenes for technical examination as investigations continue at Ennistymon Garda station. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward. “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on the evening of Sunday, August 27, 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said. “Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”