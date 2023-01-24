Shocking footage of a brawl breaking out at a refugee centre in Dublin

Shocking footage of a brawl breaking out at a refugee centre in Dublin

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Three people have been hospitalised following a public order incident at a refugee centre in west Dublin. Several garda units including members of the armed support unit attended the facility at the CityWest campus this evening. Emergency services were alerted at around 6.30pm with video footage of inside the premises showing a number of males fighting and objects being thrown.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News