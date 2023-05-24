Shocking case of neglect and abandonment involved 20 donkeys in Galway
Sathishaa Mohan
The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, the country’s largest equine charity, has shared details of 20 donkeys abandoned in a field in Galway. The case was described as a ‘watershed moment’ for donkey welfare, due to the scale of the neglect, and the limited options available to animal welfare organisations seeking to rescue and rehome donkeys in crisis. Four pregnant mares and three foals arrived at the charity’s sanctuary facilities in Liscarroll, Co. Cork at the end of March. Upon arrival, one donkey was sadly found already dead and four other donkeys had to be euthanized on health and welfare grounds.
