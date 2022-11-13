Cup Chaos | 

Shelbourne and Derry City fans clash in Ringsend before FAI Cup Final

A video taken outside The Irishtown House shows groups of football fans chanting and marching up Irishtown Road with flares.

Clashes between Shelbourne and Derry City fans in Ringsend

Mick Carolan and Neasa CumiskeySunday World Video Team

Clashes between Shelbourne and Violent scenes broke out in Dublin this afternoon ahead of today’s FAI Cup Final between Derry City and Shelbourne.

One person can be seen running into the group and swinging before others who seemed to be drinking at the pub joined in and began throwing objects, including glass, towards the crowd.

Two garda vans then drive through the street in an attempt to dismantle the conflict.

The match, which is currently taking place at the Aviva Stadium, kicked off at 3pm on Sunday.

Derry City are taking the lead at 2-0 with goals from Jamie McGinigle and Cameron McJannett.

An Garda Síochana have been contacted for comment.

