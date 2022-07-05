Shane Lowry jokes with Lee Westwood over LIV tour involvement

Sunday World Video Team

Shane Lowry jokes with Lee Westwood as he denies there is ill feeling between the LIV tour players and those who have remained with the PGA and DP World Tours. Both players were taking part in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

