Several people dead after shooting at Copenhagen shopping centre

Sunday World Video Team

A gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping centre, one of the largest of its kind in Scandinavia, killing several people and wounding a number of others on Sunday, police said. The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping centre on the southern outskirts of the capital, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

